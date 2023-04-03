Briere removed from Mercyhurst hockey team after off-ice incident
Carson Briere has been removed from Mercyhurst University's NCAA hockey team, the university announced on Monday.
"Carson Briere has been removed from the Mercyhurst University's Men's Ice Hockey Team," the school said in a statement on Monday. "Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter"
The news comes after a viral video was released showing Briere pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase at a bar on March 11.
Briere, 23, and Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi were charged on March 20 with criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, according to Erie County court records.
"I am deeply sorry for my behaviour," Briere said in a statement [on March 15]. "There's no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."
Briere is the son of 17-season NHL veteran and interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, who expressed shock after viewing the viral video.
"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media," the elder Briere said in a statement on March 15. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility."
After being made aware of the incident, Mercyhurst University Athletics placed Briere, Carrozzi, and a third student athlete on an interim suspension after their initial investigation.
"After conducting an initial investigation into the incidents depicted on social media, the Mercyhurst Athletics Department has determined that three individuals in the video are student-athletes." Mercyhurst's athletics department said in a statement on March 15. "We have placed all three on interim suspension from their athletic teams per school policy, pending the outcome of the investigative process.