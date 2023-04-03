Carson Briere has been removed from Mercyhurst University's NCAA hockey team, the university announced on Monday.

A statement on behalf of Mercyhurst University and Mercyhurst University Athletics. pic.twitter.com/D4fnpyhOk6 — Mercyhurst Lakers (@HurstAthletics) April 3, 2023

"Carson Briere has been removed from the Mercyhurst University's Men's Ice Hockey Team," the school said in a statement on Monday. "Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter"

The news comes after a viral video was released showing Briere pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase at a bar on March 11.

I usually don’t post anything serious on my twitter but something happened Saturday night and just can’t stomach the thought of this kid getting away with it. In the video below is a @MercyhurstU student and is currently on the @HurstMensHockey team. Carson Briere. pic.twitter.com/kWWlEYEc7V — julia (@juliazukowski) March 14, 2023

Briere, 23, and Mercyhurst lacrosse player Patrick Carrozzi were charged on March 20 with criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct, according to Erie County court records.

"I am deeply sorry for my behaviour," Briere said in a statement [on March 15]. "There's no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Briere is the son of 17-season NHL veteran and interim Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere, who expressed shock after viewing the viral video.

"I was shocked to see Carson's actions in the video that was shared on social media," the elder Briere said in a statement on March 15. "They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family's values on treating people with respect. Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility."

From the Flyers, statements from GM Daniel Briere and his son, Carson pic.twitter.com/wClfSlNBvh — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 15, 2023

After being made aware of the incident, Mercyhurst University Athletics placed Briere, Carrozzi, and a third student athlete on an interim suspension after their initial investigation.

"After conducting an initial investigation into the incidents depicted on social media, the Mercyhurst Athletics Department has determined that three individuals in the video are student-athletes." Mercyhurst's athletics department said in a statement on March 15. "We have placed all three on interim suspension from their athletic teams per school policy, pending the outcome of the investigative process.