Canada got back in the win column at the world junior hockey championship.

It wasn't pretty.

Oliver Bonk, Caden Price and Mathieu Cataford, into the empty net, scored as the wobbly host country picked up an unconvincing 3-0 victory over Germany on Sunday.

Carter George made 25 saves to register the goaltender's second straight shutout for the Canadians, who were coming off Friday's stunning 3-2 upset loss to Latvia in a shootout. Nico Pertuch stopped 33 shots for Germany, which dropped its Group A opener at the men's under-20 tournament to the United States 10-4 before falling 3-1 to Finland.

Canada entered with a 17-0 record all-time and a combined 107-26 score against Germany at the world juniors, including last year's 6-3 victory in Gothenburg, Sweden, and an 11-2 drubbing at the 2023 event in Halifax.

Despite another sub-par performance, the victory sets up a New Year's Eve matchup against the U.S. for first place in the pool after the Americans fell 4-3 to the Finns in overtime earlier Sunday.

Canada suffered one of the powerhouse nation's worst defeats in tournament history Friday when Latvia — outscored 41-4 in four previous meetings at the event — shocked the hockey world.

And while the plucky Latvians were full marks for their victory, the Canadians were largely disjointed and surrendered the middle of the ice for long stretches despite firing 57 shots on goal.

There was more of the same Sunday.

Head coach Dave Cameron made a couple of changes to Canada's lineup — one out of necessity and another for tactical reasons.

With star defenceman Matthew Schaefer, who could go No. 1 at the 2025 NHL draft, out of the world juniors after suffering an upper-body injury against Latvia, Vancouver Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio drew in. Cameron also sat forward Porter Martone in favour of Carson Rehkopf.

Canada opened the scoring on the power play, which also had a new look after going 1-for-7 through the first two games, when Bonk scored from his normal bumper position in the slot off an Easton Cowan feed at 9:40 of the first period.

Sam Dickinson then chimed a one-timer off the post on another man advantage before George, who was in goal for Canada's 4-0 opener against the Finns, made a couple of stops on the penalty kill inside a red-clad Canadian Tire Centre.

Petruch made a big stop off Tanner Howe in the second before also denying Calum Ritchie from the slot on a power play, but the Canadians again looked completely out of sorts against what was a decidedly inferior opponent on paper.

Berkly Catton hit another post for Canada early in the third. Tanner Molendyk also found iron.

Unable to register a 5-on-5 goal against either Latvia or Germany through more than 120 minutes of action, Price scored on a shot that caromed off the end boards and went in off Pertuch with 4:58 left in regulation to make it 2-0 before Cataford iced it into the empty net on another nervy night for the 20-time gold medallists.

LATVIAN REACTION

The U.S. beat Latvia 5-1 on Saturday, less than 24 hours after the Europeans' upset of Canada. American captain Ryan Leonard said the Latvians were impressive — even on short rest.

"That team's no joke," said the Washington Capitals prospect. "You can't really treat anyone different, especially in this short of a tournament."

UP NEXT

Germany will meet Latvia on Monday in a crucial game at the bottom of the Group A standings. Canada now turns its attention to Tuesday's clash against the U.S.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2024.