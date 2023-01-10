Defeceman Casey Fitzgerald (Buffalo Sabres) and forward Jake Leschyshyn (Vegas Golden Knights) were placed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.

The 25-year-old Fitzgerald, son of New Jersey Devils executive vice president and general manager Tom Fitzgerald, has three assists in 23 games so far this season.

He was selected in the third round of the 2016 draft and has appeared in a total of 59 games for the Sabres, tallying zero goals and nine assists.

Leschyshyn, 23, has no points in 22 games this season. He had two goals and four assists in 41 games last year and is the son of former NHL defenceman Curtis Leschyshyn.