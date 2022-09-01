With the calendar flipping to September, MLB rosters have increased to 28 players for the rest of season, giving teams the chance to add two more players.

The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence while veteran outfielder Bradley Zimmer, who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies earlier this week, is reporting to the team for his second stint with the Jays this season.

Zimmer began the 2022 season with the Blue Jays after being acquired from the Cleveland Guardians for relief pitcher Anthony Castro.

The 29-year-old had a .105 batting average with two home runs and three RBIs in 77 games before he was claimed off waivers by the Phillies on Aug. 18.

Zimmer appeared in nine games in Philadelphia, where he had four hits in 16 at-bats before he was designated for assignment.

The 6-foot-4 outfielder has a career batting average of .215 with 21 home runs and 118 RBI in 349 games split between the Guardians, Blue Jays and Phillies.

Lawrence, 34, has appeared in five games with the Jays this season, recording a 8.04 ERA over 15.2 innings pitched.