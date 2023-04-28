The 2023 British Columbia men's curling champions have announced their new skip.

With the departure of Jacques Gauthier to Kevin Koe's rink in Alberta, third Sterling Middleton, second Jason Ginter and lead Alex Horvath announced on Friday that Regina's Catlin Schneider will be the team's new skip starting next season.

We hope we can build off of the positive momentum our BC squad generated to end 2022-23, and come out firing in the 2023-24 season. Join us in welcoming Catlin to our team! — Team Schneider (@Schneidercurl) April 28, 2023

"We hope we can build off of the positive momentum our BC squad generated to end 2022-23, and come out firing in the 2023-24 season. Join us in welcoming Catlin to our team!" the team said in a Tweet.

Schneider, 31, found himself without a team at the end of this season after Colton Flasch decided to join forces with free agent skip Mike McEwen. Schneider has represented Saskatchewan at three Briers, playing third for Adam Casey in 2017, second for Matt Dunstone in 2020 and third once again for Flasch in 2022.

Schneider won bronze with Team Dunstone at the Kingston Brier in 2020.

After making the Brier playoffs in 2022, Team Flasch struggled this past season, finishing 30-28 and weren't able to qualify for the national championship.

This isn't the first time Schneider has played on a BC-based team. He spent a year playing second on Team John Morris in 2017-18 as they qualified for the Canadian Olympics Trials where they finished with a 3-5 record.

Schneider last skipped during his time going to school at the University of Regina.

Playing for Gauthier, Middleton, Jason Ginter and Alex Horvath posted a 3-5 at their first Brier in March.