CEBL partners with TSN for nationally televised games again

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday its 2025 CEBL on TSN broadcast team that will cover the 17 nationally televised games this upcoming season.



TSN’s national CEBL coverage begins with the first 5x5 outdoor pro basketball game in Canadian history when the Montréal Alliance host the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 23 at IGA Stadium in the CEBL Summer Classic – Éclipse: Match Sous les Étoiles, and culminates with all playoff and 2025 Championship Weekend (CW25) games in Winnipeg this August.



Calling the games on TSN this summer will be a mix of top-tier talent that again includes current and former NBA broadcasters like the legendary Chuck Swirsky (Chicago Bulls), Rod Black (original Raptors television play-by-play broadcaster), Amy Audibert (Miami Heat), Paul Jones (Toronto Raptors) and Nikki Reyes (TSN SportsCentre host).



CEBL+ talent will again be featured on the TSN broadcasts in 2025, with returnees Joe Raso, Heather Morrison, Esfandiar Baraheni and Danielle Bain, and newcomers Mitch Peacock and Joey Slattery.



2025 CEBL ON TSN BROADCAST TEAM



Chuck Swirsky – Play-By-Play

Chuck Swirsky has served as the radio play-by-play voice of the Chicago Bulls for the past 17 seasons following 10 years in that capacity with the Toronto Raptors (1998-99 to 2007-08). He has broadcast more than 2,100 NBA games. Swirsky's association with Chicago sports started in 1979 with his WCFL AM 1000 talk show and has also included broadcasting Chicago White Sox games. He was inducted into the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the WGN Radio Walk of Fame in 2018 and was inducted into the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in 2022. Swirsky has called play-by-play for University of Michigan basketball and football. Swirsky grew up in Bellevue, Washington and gained his Canadian citizenship in January 2008.



Rod Black – Play-By-Play

As a Canadian sports broadcaster for over 40 years, Rod Black has been a part of some of sports most iconic events, including multiple Olympic Games and PGA tournaments. He was on the mic for the Toronto Raptors inaugural season television broadcasts. Following a lengthy career with TSN and CTV that included calling Toronto Blue Jays games and leading the pregame coverage of their 1992 and 1993 World Series championships, Black currently broadcasts numerous sports on both a national and regional level around the world. He currently handles play-by-play duties for the CEBL’s Scarborough Shooting Stars.



Mitch Peacock – Play-By-Play

The voice of the CEBL in Calgary since the Surge arrived in 2023, Mitch Peacock enters the new season fresh from a fall/winter calling German Basketball Bundesliga, Swedish Hockey League and Champions Hockey League action for world feeds delivering to a range of streaming services and sports channels. Mitch has done network play-by-play for five Olympic Games, worked as a rinkside reporter on Hockey Night In Canada, and hosted FIFA World Cup coverage. Peacock’s other credits include FOX Soccer Report anchor and host of Calgary Flames Radio.



Amy Audibert – Analyst

Returning to the CEBL for her sixth season, Niagara Falls native Amy Audibert is currently serving as an analyst on the Miami Heat radio/TV broadcast team. In 2023, she became only the third woman to ever call an NBA Finals in 'the booth'. Prior to her South Florida appointment, Audibert was the courtside reporter/analyst for Sportsnet's national coverage of the Toronto Raptors. Amy proudly was the studio analyst for the NBA's first-ever all-female broadcast, which was aired on TSN. Audibert’s on-air experience encompasses calling basketball games for many networks and many leagues, including, the WNBA, the NBA G- League, FIBA, NCAA Men's and Women’s college hoops.



Paul Jones – Analyst

Paul Jones has been associated with Toronto Raptors broadcasts since the team’s inception during the 1995-96 season. He was part of the inaugural radio broadcast crew for the first two seasons as an analyst and then moved into the television realm working as a sideline reporter and analyst for both Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies broadcasts on TSN and CTV. Jones has also worked as a courtside reporter for Raptor broadcasts on Sportsnet, as well as studio shows for NBA TV Canada. In 2025, Jones handled the radio play-by-play duties for TSN 1050 Toronto and served as the radio analyst for all games on Sportsnet 590 The FAN. During the NBA season he also hosts a weekly radio show (“Smith & Jones”). In 2022, he broadcasted the Canadian Senior Men's team qualifying contests on Sportsnet leading up to Canada's World Cup appearance. His experience also includes coverage of basketball at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, being part of the broadcast crew for the World Basketball Championship that was held in Toronto in 1994, and play-by-play duties for the Canadian Women's Team at the London 2012 Olympic Games on TSN.



Joe Raso – Analyst

Joe Raso, Sr. Director, Basketball Operations for the CEBL, returns for his seventh year on the league’s broadcast staff. Raso has been involved in all levels of basketball for more than 40 years. He is the all-time winningest head coach in McMaster University history where he coached his teams to 12 national tournament appearances in 18 years, claiming four OUA championships and four silver medals. Raso has worked in the NBA as an advance scout. At the international level he was a scout & assistant for the Canadian Men’s National Team. Raso has experience as a TV analyst for the CEBL, FIBA, CBC, Sportsnet and TSN.



Heather Morrison – Sideline Reporter

Heather Morrison is a broadcaster and public speaking coach from Saskatoon. This is Heather's fifth season with the Saskatchewan Rattlers and her third year covering the CEBL western conference on TSN. She has also handled sideline coverage for Canada West Football and the Saskatchewan Rush. Her previous work includes time with CBC Saskatchewan, Saskatoon Media Group and an extensive career in theatre. Now she runs her own business, Deliver Your Best Coaching, where she helps professionals overcome their fear of public speaking.



Nikki Reyes – Sideline Reporter

Nikki Reyes is an anchor for TSN’s SportsCentre and Toronto Raptors coverage. She was also an Anchor/Reporter on Sportsnet in Toronto and at NESN in Boston, covering the Celtics, Bruins and Patriots.



Esfandiar Baraheni – Sideline Reporter

Esfandiar Baraheni has been a basketball reporter, writer and producer for over six years, working with publications like TheScore, Bleacher Report, TSN, Spotify, and Raptors Republic — specializing in covering the Toronto Raptors and the rest of the NBA. Now, he works as a co-host for the NBA Daily for The Athletic and an In-Arena Host for the Raptors 905. Esfandiar is entering his third year as a sideline reporter and analyst for the CEBL.



Danielle Bain – Sideline Reporter

Danielle Bain is a sports broadcaster from Mississauga who began her career as a video journalist in Thunder Bay. Transitioning to Ottawa, Bain covered local sports and breaking news on television and radio. Finally, she made her return to Toronto, where she currently works as the rinkside reporter for the Toronto Marlies and in-arena host for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Last year, she had the incredible opportunity to work for OBS as a reporter and producer at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Now entering her third season with the CEBL, Bain is excited to bring her skills and enthusiasm to the basketball court this summer.



Joey Slattery – Sideline Reporter

Joey Slattery enters his third season as the CEBL sideline reporter in Winnipeg, where he also co-hosts the Target Score Weekly podcast focusing on the Sea Bears and CEBL. Slattery is a veteran journalist, having served as a reporter and anchor in both news and sports, as well as hosting TV morning shows in Northern Ontario, Regina, Edmonton and Winnipeg for more than a decade. Now narrowing his focus on basketball, he is excited to be back patrolling the CEBL sidelines and bringing you closer to the action in 2025.