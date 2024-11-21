CEBL releases statement regarding passing of Chad Posthumus

The Canadian Elite Basketball League mourns the loss of one of our most beloved players, Chad Posthumus. Chad was a founding player in our league, helping lead Saskatchewan to the inaugural CEBL championship in 2019. He was a fan favourite in ensuing years playing with Ottawa and Winnipeg and representing Edmonton and Brampton in international tournaments.



Chad had a love for people and for the game of basketball that lit up even the largest arenas. His spirit and passion touched the hearts of fans and inspired teammates and all of us blessed to have shared Chad’s all-too-brief life with him.



Chad represented the best in aspiring Canadian basketball players during his professional career in Japan, Argentina, and here at home. Off the court he was an Academic All-American in college and was a dedicated advocate for those living with Diabetes. The impact Chad made on our world is as undeniable as the force that he was on the court.



Our deepest sympathies go out to Chad’s family, his legion of friends, fans, and teammates, and to the Winnipeg Sea Bears organization.