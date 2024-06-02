EDMONTON — Brody Clarke scored 18 points and Ben Krikke chipped in with 14 and six rebounds as the Edmonton Stingers defeated the visiting Saskatchewan Rattlers 93-77 in a Canadian Elite Basketball League battle of unbeaten teams on Sunday.

The Stingers, who improved to 4-0, led 40-37 at halftime in their home opener at the EXPO Centre.

Elijah Harkless led the Rattlers (3-1) with 25 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Harris had 19 points and eight rebounds.

Elsewhere in the CEBL on Sunday:

ALLIANCE 95 HONEY BADGERS 77

Chris Smith scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds as the Montreal Alliance finally hit the win column with a 95-77 victory over the visiting Brampton Honey Badgers.

Ahmed Hill scored 19 points and Jaden Edwards added 17 for the Alliance at Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improved to 1-3 and sit fourth in the five-team Eastern Conference.

The Alliance led 44-21 at halftime and outscored the Honey Badgers 30-19 in the third quarter. It was the first time in six meetings the Alliance managed to beat the Honey Badgers.

Zane Waterman led the Eastern Conference co-leading Honey Badgers (2-2) with 28 points and eight rebounds, while Shamiel Stevenson had 24 points and five rebounds.

THROW-INS: The Vancouver Bandits (3-1) visit the Stingers (4-0) on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2024.