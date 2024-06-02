LANGLEY, B.C. — The Vancouver Bandits have fully embraced the "Our House" mantra this season.

The Bandits won their third straight Canadian Elite Basketball League game at Langley Events Centre on Saturday, dunking the visiting Calgary Surge 100-74.

Zach Copeland led the Bandits (3-1) with 28 points, while Nick Ward chipped in with 18. Taze Moore had 16 points and 11 rebounds in front of 4,000-plus fans.

Sean Miller-Moore led the Surge (0-3) with 21 points and five rebounds, while Corey Davis Jr. had 15 points and four assists.

The Bandits led 28-25 after the first quarter and 54-42 at the half.

Elsewhere in the CEBL on Saturday:

SHOOTING STARS 95 RIVER LIONS 87

It was banner night for the defending CEBL champions and the Scarborough Shooting Stars celebrated by registering their best defensive performance of the young season to pull out a 95-87 win over the Niagara River Lions at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.

Scarborough (2-2) gave up the fewest points they have to any opponent this season and forced Niagara (1-2) into a season-high 16 turnovers as they grinded out their second consecutive win in front of 1,748 fans.

The Shooting Stars were led by the duo of Kadre Gray and Jackson Rowe who each put up double-doubles. Gray led the way with a team-high 18 points and 10 assists, while Rowe scored 13 points to go with his 13 rebounds.

The River Lions were led by a sixth man of their own as Jahvon Blair scored a game-high 22 points off the pine to go with seven rebounds and three assists. Omari Moore chipped in with 16 points, while former Shooting Star Elijah Lufile had his best game of the season, putting up 15 points and eight rebounds.

SEA BEARS 93 BLACKJACKS 80

The Winnipeg Sea Bears outscored the visiting Ottawa Blackjacks 25-15 in the final quarter en route to a 93-80 victory at Canada Life Center in front of 8,514 fans.

Teddy Allen led the Sea Bears (2-1) with 27 points and five rebounds, while Jarred Ogungbemi-Jackson had 20 points and six assists.

Ibrahim Watson led the winless Blackjacks (0-3) with 23 points and three rebounds. Isaih Moore chipped in with 16 points 13 rebounds.

THROW-INS: On Sunday, the Brampton Honey Badgers (2-1) visit the Montreal Alliance (0-3), while the Edmonton Stingers host the Saskatchewan Rattlers in a battle of 3-0 teams.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2024.