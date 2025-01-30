CALGARY - The Calgary Surge of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Thursday that former NBA bench boss Kaleb Canales has been named the team’s head coach for the 2025 season.

The 46-year-old Canales, who is currently the associate head coach for the Dallas Mavericks' NBA G League affiliate, has previously been an assistant coach with the Portland Trail Blazers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

During the 2011-12 NBA season, he was promoted to interim head coach of the Trail Blazers for 23 games after head coach Nate McMillan was dismissed.

He became the NBA’s youngest active head coach and the first Mexican-American to hold the position.

Canales has also served as associate head coach of the Mexican men’s national team since 2021.

The Surge open the CEBL season May 11 on the road against the Edmonton Stingers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.