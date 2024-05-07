The Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League announced Tuesday they have signed the 2023 CEBL Canadian Player of the Year, Kadre Gray.

Gray averaged 16.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 32.5 minutes per game for Ottawa last season. He led the CEBL regular season in assists per game and was also named to the 2023 CEBL All-Canadian team.



The Toronto native is currently playing for GTK in the Poland-OBL where he is averaging a team high 9 assists per game in addition to 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.2 minutes through 28 games. Gray posted nine double-double games in points and assists this season and recorded a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists on April 20 vs. Sokol.



The Laurentian graduate is one of the most decorated players in Canadian university basketball history. He captured 10 major awards over his four years with the Voyageurs including 2017-18 U SPORTS Athlete of the Year, 2017-18 and 2018-19 U SPORTS Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, U SPORTS Top 8 Academic All-Canadian award, three consecutive OUA Player of the Year selections and 2016-17 OUA and U SPORTS Rookie of the Year.



Gray joins his 2023 teammate Jackson Rowe on Scarborough’s roster this season. Other new faces include Hason Ward, Jaden Campbell and 2024 CEBL Draft picks Koat Thomas and Davante Hackett. The Shooting Stars return four players from last year’s championship team including the CEBL all-time leading scorer Cat Barber, Kalif Young, Danilo Djuricic and Kyree Walker.