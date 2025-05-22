CEBL Summer Classic in Montreal rescheduled to May 25

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) and the Montréal Alliance announced Thursday that the highly anticipated CEBL Summer Classic – Éclipse: Match Sous les Étoiles, originally scheduled for Friday, May 23 at IGA Stadium, has been rescheduled to Sunday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The event marks a historic moment in Canadian basketball as the first-ever 5x5 outdoor professional basketball game in the country. The Alliance will host the Ottawa BlackJacks under the stars at the iconic IGA Stadium on Sunday night, with national broadcasts on TSN and RDS rescheduled to reflect the new game time.

“With the threat of inclement weather on Friday and Saturday, rescheduling the game to Sunday ensures a safe, enjoyable experience for Canada’s first outdoor pro basketball game and allows the event to live up to its full potential,” said Mike Morreale, Commissioner and Co-Founder of the CEBL.

Fans who have already purchased tickets for May 23 will have their tickets automatically honoured for the rescheduled game on May 25. Additional tickets remain available starting at $25 plus taxes and fees via ticketmaster.ca. For ticket transfers, refunds, and more information, please visit alliancemontreal.ca/en-ca/eclipse.

“Although we would have loved to hold this unique event on the original date, the experience of our supporters and our players remains our priority,” said Jo-Annie Charbonneau, President of the Montréal Alliance. “We are looking forward to welcoming them this Sunday for an unforgettable evening of basketball, music, and festivities.”

The CEBL Summer Classic is the latest unique event by the league that has been known to deliver world class pro basketball in exciting ways. The CEBL became the first pro league in the world to adopt the target score ending for all games, the first pro league in Canada to play with FIBA rules, and features numerous elements that make CEBL basketball especially appealing to fans and elite players from around the world.

The seventh season of the CEBL is underway with a total of 120 regular season games filling the 2025 campaign, leading to playoffs that begin August 14. Championship Weekend, which features the league’s top four teams during the regular season vying for the league title, will be held at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, August 22-24.

Ticket information for all CEBL games can be found at cebl.ca/tickets and cebl.ca/cw25/tickets.

- CEBL -