After nine seasons in NHL, Cedric Paquette is heading to Russia.

The 29-year-old forward, who spent last season with the Montreal Canadiens, signed with the KHL's Dinamo Minsk on Tuesday.

Paquette had two assists in 24 games with the Canadiens last season, adding nine goals and one assist in 14 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

A fourth-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012, Paquette has 51 goals and 95 points in 448 career games with the Lightning, Ottawa Senators, Carolina Hurricanes and Canadiens.

He won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning in 2020.