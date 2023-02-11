CF Montreal announced on Saturday that the club has acquired Quebec-born striker Jules-Anthony Vilsaint via an international transfer from Belgian club Royal Antwerp FC. Vilsaint signed a two-year contract for 2023-24 with two option years in 2025-26.

“Jules-Anthony is a promising forward from Quebec. He has interesting physical attributes in addition to good pace, despite his height,” said Vice-President and Chief Sporting Officer Olivier Renard “We will help further his development and continue his progress with us. We welcome him to his hometown club.”

The Royal Antwerp's reserve team, the Young Reds, Vilsaint has scored one goal in 10 games (four starts) over 384 minutes.