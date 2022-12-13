CF Montreal has acquired defender George Campbell from Atlanta United FC in exchange for $400,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money as well as up to $300,000 in conditional General Allocation Money. Atlanta will retain a percentage for a potential transfer of the player.

“We are very happy with George’s acquisition. He’s a player we tried to get in the past, but his club preferred not to let him go at the time,” said Vice President and Chief Sporting Officer, Olivier Renard. “He has the type of profile we particularly like; a young player who doesn’t take an international spot, and who we can support in his development. I am very confident that he has what it takes to strengthen our current defensive squad.”

Campbell, 21, played 36 regular-season games over three season with Atlanta, including 22 starts. He played two games internationally with the United States U20 team, making his debut on Sept. 5, 2019.