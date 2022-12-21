CF Montreal announced the acquisition of defender Aaron Herrera on Wednesday from Real Salt Lake.

In exchange, RSL receives the 25th overall pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, a 2023 international roster spot and $500,000 in General Allocation Money.

“We are very pleased with Aaron’s arrival at the club," CF Montreal vice-president Olivier Renard said in a statement. "He is a player who will contribute with his quality on the field, but also with his experience in the league. He can play a variety of positions, both as a central defender in a three-man backline, and on the flanks, on the right and on the left. We had contacted Real Salt Lake in the past to acquire him, but without success. We are very happy that this transaction is now taking place.”

The 25-year-old Herrera spent the past five seasons at RSL. In 2022, he made 27 league appearances including 25 starts. Over his Major League Soccer career, Herrera has made 124 appearances.

Internationally, the Las Cruces, NM native has been capped once by the United States senior team after representing the USMNT at the U-20 and U-23 levels.