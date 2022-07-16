MONTREAL — Derbies always bring out the best in soccer. From roaring fans to on-pitch intensity, both teams are looking for ultimate bragging rights, regardless of form.

That’s how a struggling Toronto FC dominated their rivals CF Montreal in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship last month, cruising to a 4-0 win at home.

However, Montreal got their revenge in Major League Soccer action on Saturday night with a strong 1-0 win at Stade Saputo.

An own goal from Lukas MacNaughton lifted Montreal (10-8-2) past their rivals, extending Toronto’s (5-12-4) MLS winless streak to five games.

“It’s a good way to bounce back from two losses, especially ones that we didn’t really deserve,” said Montreal head coach Wilfried Nancy. “We controlled the counterattack better this time and it gave us more control of the ball which we did all game.”

Montreal started the game on the front foot, buoyed by a sold-out crowd — Saputo Stadium’s first since before the pandemic — as they created chances early.

“If we had crowds like this every week, we would feel so much better at home. It definitely helps so a big thank you to the fans for tonight,” said defender Rudy Camacho. “I won’t lie, when we see 13,000 fans out there it hurts morale a little bit.”

Only five minutes in, Romell Quioto played a low cross to Kei Kamara, forcing an amazing save by TFC keeper Alex Bono, who deflected the ball off the crossbar.

As Toronto settled into a low defensive block, Montreal continued to press forward, looking for the opener with more excellent chances from Matko Miljevic and Samuel Piette, to no avail.

The second half was much the same, with Toronto coming out in their same defensive formation and doing their best to hit back on the counterattack.

However, the siege would eventually break when an inch-perfect ball from Alistair Johnston found Quioto’s head at the back post in the 69th minute, deflecting off MacNaughton and giving the hosts the lead.

“I still think I got that goal because the defender only deflected it in so it’s still mine in my heart,” joked Quioto. “We knew that it was going to be a very different game (from the one in Toronto) so it’s good to just get the result we wanted.”

Toronto thought they had found the equalizer through Ayo Akinola who was played in all alone, but the celebrations were cut short when he was flagged for offside.

The visitors did little in the final 20 minutes to trouble the Montreal back line, who saw out the game rather easily and sealed their first clean sheet at home this season.

The game also saw the return to action for Djordje Mihailovic who missed more than a month with an ankle injury. The MVP candidate entered the match just before the hour mark.

“It’s been a long time for him with such a long recovery, but he did what he does best,” said Nancy. “He helped the team to score and it was good for him to get back and get that sensation of a game environment.”

Both teams are back in action on July 23. Montreal travels to Washington to take on D.C. United, while TFC hosts Charlotte FC at BMO Field. The Canadian Championship final between Toronto and the Whitecaps is July 26 in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022