MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo.

Kei Kamara scored once for CF Montreal (14-8-4) with Romell Quioto claiming another brace and Matko Miljevic closing out with a penalty.

Both sides got off to a cautious start with neither wanting to produce an error that would lead to them conceding. As the half wore on, Montreal gradually began to impose their tempo on New England’s (8-8-10) low block.

Just before the half-hour mark, Quioto created space on the left side of the box before sending a low cross into Kamara who made no mistake. This was Kamara’s 135th goal in his MLS career, putting him alone at third place all time.

Montreal continued to increase the pressure, buoyed by a sold-out home crowd. Another breakthrough five minutes before halftime when Mathieu Choinière played Lassi Lappalainen into space who then squared it for Quioto, doubling their lead.

Montreal continued on the front foot during the second half, imposing themselves in the Revolution’s half and finding the back of the net in less than 10 minutes.

Samuel Piette picked up his third assist in as many games, switching the ball to Quioto who put together a brilliant piece of skill by dropping his defender and cheekily finishing his second of the night.

New England showed some fight toward the end of the game, creating multiple golden opportunities, but found themselves frustrated each time.

That would all be undone in the 90th minute when Miljevic was brought down in the area and converted the ensuing penalty, bringing the lead to four.

Both teams return to action next weekend as Montreal travels to Chicago on Aug. 27 to face the Fire while the Revolution host L.A. Galaxy on Aug. 28.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.