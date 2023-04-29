CF Montreal downs Sporting KC to earn third straight win

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Duke and Mathieu Choiniere scored first-half goals to lead CF Montreal to a 2-0 Major League Soccer victory over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night.

Duke gave Montreal (3-6-0) a 1-0 lead, using assists from Choiniere and Sean Rea to score in the 35th minute.

Choiniere added a goal in the first minute of stoppage time — with assists from Aaron Herrera and Rea — to put Montreal up 2-0 at halftime.

Sporting KC (0-7-3) had advantages of 13-10 in shots and 6-4 in shots on goal.

Jonathan Sirois had six saves to earn the clean sheet for Montreal. Tim Melia finished with two saves for Sporting KC.

Sporting KC was hosting Montreal for the first time since 2019 when it set a club record for goals in a 7-1 victory.

Montreal has not allowed a goal in the last 314 minutes of play in all competitions. Victor Wanyama played his 100th game with the team, while Ariel Lassiter played his 100th match in MLS.

“It is never easy to play games here. Kansas is a team to respect, but we played a solid game," said Montreal coach Hernan Losada. "The quality of possession is important. The first goal is an exceptional goal built from good combinations. When we recover the ball, we have to keep hurting the opponent. With games like tonight, we regain confidence.”

SKC has scored just three goals this season, the fewest in league history through 10 matches. SKC also became the first team with as many red cards as goals through 10 matches.

UP NEXT

Montreal returns home to host Orlando City on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

