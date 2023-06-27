CF Montreal midfielder Mathieu Choiniere has been invited to the 2023 MLS All-Star Game.

Choiniere, 24, was one of two commissioner's selections made by Don Garber.

“It is a well-deserved recognition for Mathieu, a player who always puts the team above his individual performances,” CFMTL head coach Hernán Losada said in a statement. “He has been an inspiration for all the young players in our group and the club. He exemplifies hard work and dedication. He will represent us with pride and honour.”

A native of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., Choiniere is in his sixth season with the CFLMTL senior side after joining the academy in 2011. He's appeared in 17 games this season, scoring a pair of goals and adding three assists.

Internationally, the uncapped Choiniere was named to Canada's roster for the ongoing Gold Cup. He had called up to the senior side in November of 2022 for a friendly against Bahrain, but did not feature. He has previously appeared for Canada at the under-20 and under-21 levels.

The MLS All-Star Game is set for July 19 at Washington, DC's Audi Field, home of DC United. A team of MLS All-Stars will take on Arsenal.

MLS ALL-STAR ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS: Roman Bürki (St. Louis City), Tyler Miller (DC United) and Djordje Petrović (New England Revolution)

DEFENDERS: Álvaro Barreal (FC Cincinnati), Jon Gallagher (Austin FC), Ryan Hollingshead (Los Angeles FC), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Tim Parker (St. Louis City), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls) and Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC / Voted In)

MIDFIELDERS: Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Mathieu Choiniere (CF Montreal), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo), José Martínez (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) and Lucas Zelarayán (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS / WINGERS: Christian Benteke (DC United), Dénis Bouanga (Los Angeles FC), Cristian Espinoza (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Giorgos Giakoumakis (Atlanta United), Kei Kamara (Chicago Fire) and Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC)