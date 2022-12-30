19m ago
CF Montreal signs defender Campbell to three-year deal
CF Montreal signed George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday after acquiring him from Atlanta United FC earlier this month.
TSN.ca Staff
CF Montreal signed George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday after acquiring him from Atlanta United FC earlier this month.
The 21-year-old American centre-back appeared in 36 regular season games with Atlanta over three seasons.
The deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for the 2026 campaign.