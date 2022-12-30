CF Montreal signed George Campbell to a three-year contract on Friday after acquiring him from Atlanta United FC earlier this month.

The 21-year-old American centre-back appeared in 36 regular season games with Atlanta over three seasons.

The deal runs through the 2025 MLS season with an option for the 2026 campaign.