CF Montreal announced a new two-year deal for Canada defender Joel Waterman on Thursday.

The deal takes the Langley, BC native through 2024 with an option for 2025.

“We are very happy to reward Joel with this new contract,” club vice-president Olivier Renard said in a statement. “Since his arrival with us, he has done nothing but progress. We hope this new deal will help him reach further milestones in his development.”

Waterman, 27, is in his fourth season with the club after a move from Canadian Premier League side Cavalry FC.

“I’m really excited to be signing a new deal with the club who believed in me from the beginning. I have enjoyed the last three years here and will continue to do so,” Waterman said in a release. “As for my role, it’s the same as what I set out coming into the league and that is to improve every day: both personally and with the team. Thank you to the club, the city and most importantly the fans for embracing me. I’m excited for the future.”

Waterman has made 73 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring three times.

Internationally, Waterman has been capped twice by the CanMNT and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.