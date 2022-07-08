MONTREAL — CF Montreal is calling its recent two-game road trip a win, despite putting up mixed results.

Montreal (9-7-2) put together a competent display against the CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle Sounders, picking up three points on the road with a 2-1 victory.

The outcome was very much the opposite in the second leg of that trip against Los Angeles Galaxy. Montreal couldn’t seem to have anything go their way, conceding an opener against the run of play and a penalty in the last play of the first half on the way to a 4-0 rout.

Head coach Wilfried Nancy and the rest if the club are optimistic, despite their last game ending on a sour note, as they return to State Saputo to face off against Sporting Kansas City (4-11-4) in Major League Soccer action Saturday.

"While analyzing the game, the data and the numbers actually show that we had a stronger performance against L.A. than Seattle. Data obviously isn’t everything, but it does add a silver lining to that game,” Nancy said. "People can say whatever if they don’t watch the game and just see the 4-0 scoreline, but if you watched, it was a very different story."

Montreal dropped to fourth place in the Eastern Conference with the loss to L.A., but now have the advantage of games in hand to keep them in the running for first place. That makes a favourable matchup against last-place Sporting an opportunity to return to the win column and reclaim ground in the standings.

While Kansas City has only one win from its last six MLS games and has by far the worst goal differential in the league at minus-17, Western Conference teams have made a habit of coming to Stade Saputo and leaving with three points this season.

Kansas City also has a historical advantage against Montreal, having lost only one of its last eight meetings with the last one being a dominant 7-1 victory — Montreal’s heaviest loss in their MLS history.

“Playing teams at that point in the standings and from out West is always a double-edged sword. It’s nice to be home in front of your supporters but (Austin FC and Real Salt Lake) walked in here and hurt us,” said captain Samuel Piette. "Stuff like time zone changes and travel distance always works against them, but that doesn’t mean it’s a given and it’s a game we’re taking very seriously."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2022.