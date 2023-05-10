CF Montreal does not want a repeat of Tuesday night in Toronto.

After violence erupted during Montreal's 2-1 Canadian Championship victory at BMO Field, the club announced Wednesday that it is closing the visiting supporters' section at Stade Saputo for Saturday's game between the two teams.

"The incidents that occurred on Tuesday night in Toronto are unfortunate and unacceptable," the team said in a statement. "CF Montreal condemns all acts of violence, and an investigation is underway. The safety of our fans and supporter groups is of paramount importance to the club. No violence of any kind is tolerated at Stade Saputo, nor at any other stadium to which our fans travel. We have consequently made the decision to close the visiting supporters’ section at Stade Saputo for Saturday's game against Toronto. TFC fans who purchased tickets in this section will be refunded. We are in discussion with Canada Soccer, Major League Soccer and Toronto FC to ensure that all future events take place in a safe and secure environment."

Videos on social media showed an altercation between traveling Montreal supporters and TFC fans in the bleachers section to the northeast of the stadium where seats are allocated for visiting support before the intervention of BMO Field security. There was also an unrelated incident in the south end at the end of the match. A video showed a Toronto supporter throwing a megaphone onto the field in anger.

Montreal and Toronto are level on points with 12 with Montreal in 11th in the Eastern Conference and TFC in 13th on goal difference.