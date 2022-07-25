CF Montreal midfielder Tomas Giraldo will undergo foot surgery Tuesday and will miss the rest of the season, the team announced on Monday. Giraldo sustained the injury, a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, in training last Tuesday.

Tomy 💙👊



Le milieu de terrain Tomas Giraldo sera opéré au pied ce mardi >>> https://t.co/VHJutpL3at



Midfielder Tomas Giraldo to undergo foot surgery this Tuesday >>> https://t.co/CMNqBbJceq#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/uhvKyJaBXy — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) July 25, 2022

Giraldo, 19, signed his first professional contract as an off-roster Homegrown player in 2020. He join the then-Impact U13 academy in 2015. He took place in the CONCACAF U17 Championships and FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

He was loaned to FC Edmonton of the Canadian Premier League for the 2021 season.

He has not appeared in a match with CF Montreal this season.