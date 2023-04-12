CF Montreal announced the trade of Canada defender Kamal Miller to Inter Miami on Wednesday in exchange for midfielder Bryce Duke and winger Ariel Lassiter.

Inter will also receive $1.3 million in General Allocation Money.

"We’re very happy with the arrival of these two players," CF Montreal vice-president Olivier Renard said in a statement. “We had been discussing with Miami for a while regarding Bryce. He is an intelligent player on the pitch, with good technique and passing quality. He is a modern player who will bring creativity. Ariel is a versatile, left-footed player, with good speed and goal-scoring ability. He can also play as a striker and will help us offensively. We wish to thank Kamal for the years spent at CF Montreal. He developed well with us and did good things that helped us achieve good results. We wish him the best of luck for the future of his career."

A product of Syracuse, the 25-year-old Miller arrived in Montreal from Orlando City in 2021. The Scarborough, Ont. native made 60 league appearances across three seasons for the team, including six in 2023.

Internationally, Miller has been capped 32 times by Canada and was a member of the CanMNT squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Duke, 22, was in his second season with Inter after having spent two years with Los Angeles FC. He's made 60 MLS appearances for both clubs, including six this season in Miami.

Costa Rica international Lassiter was also in his second season with Inter, having previously spent time with the Houston Dynamo and LA Galaxy.

The 28-year-old Lassiter has been capped 17 times by the Ticos.