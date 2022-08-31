MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s unbeaten run ended at eight games on Wednesday night after a 1-0 loss to the New York Red Bulls at Stade Saputo.

Lewis Morgan scored the lone goal of the match right before halftime for New York (13-8-8).

At eight games, Montreal’s (15-9-4) unbeaten run had tied a club record set earlier this year.

The game was a contest between the two best road teams in MLS and it showed as the Red Bulls didn’t shy away, pressing high up from the start.

This led to an uncharacteristically nervy start at home for Montreal with many misplaced balls and giveaways.

Neither team created much offence throughout the first half. It took 43 minutes for the first opportunity to come the Red Bulls way and they made no mistake.

Cristian Casseres played Morgan in, and the midfielder chipped it over the goalkeeper to give New York the lead going into halftime.

The Red Bulls did not hide their intentions in the second half, having no fewer than eight players behind the ball defending. It took 30 minutes of pressure for the home side to find its first chance of the game.

With Romell Quioto’s inch-perfect cross after being played into space, Mason Toye put it wide with an opportunity to guide the ball into a wide-open net.

New York saw the rest of the game out relatively comfortably, with Montreal’s attack looking toothless in the dying stages of the game.

Montreal will now travel to Toronto for the third Canadian Classique of the season on Sept. 4 while the Red Bulls return home to host the Philadelphia Union on Sept. 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2022.