TORONTO - The CFL issued a maximum fine against DaShaun Amos of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday for his hit last week on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Dru Brown.

The exact amount of the fine wasn't disclosed. But according to the CFL's collective bargaining agreement, the most a player can be fined is half of his weekly game cheque.

The CFL also levied fines against Winnipeg defensive lineman Willie Jefferson and Saskatchewan defensive back C.J. Reavis. Jefferson was disciplined for delivering a spear to Calgary receiver Tevin Jones while Reavis was penalized for a high hit to the head of B.C. quarterback Nathan Rourke.

While Amos will be a little lighter in the pocketbook, he'll be able to play Sunday night when Hamilton (4-2) visits the B.C. Lions (3-4).

Brown left Ottawa’s 30-15 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the second quarter last Sunday after being hit by Amos. The Ticats defensive back came clean off the edge on a blitz and delivered a blow that knocked Brown’s helmet off.

Replays showed Amos struck the bottom of Brown’s facemask with the crown of his helmet. Brown’s helmet flew off, though his chinstrap wasn’t fully secured.

Brown left the game and didn’t return. Amos received a Grade 2 25-yard penalty for roughing the passer.

Amos had a hearing with the CFL on Tuesday.

The six-foot-11, 190-pound Amos is in his first season with Hamilton. Before that, he spent three years with the Toronto Argonauts (2022-24), helping them win Grey Cup titles in 2022 and ’24.

The three-time Grey Cup champion began his CFL career with Calgary (2018-19, 2021).

Amos and Brown exchanged messages on social media following the hit.

“First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers go out to Dru,” Amos wrote on X. “As someone who has lost significant playing time due to injury, that’s the last thing I would intentionally do to someone.

“The talk about lack of technique, I’ll take it, but the cheap shot, dirty player talk? Got the wrong guy.”

Brown responded that he had no animosity toward Amos.

“The people that matter know you’re not that type of player,” Brown responded.

Ottawa is on a bye week and resumes its season Thursday night hosting the Calgary Stampeders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.