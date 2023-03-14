CFL names Winnipeg as host for 2025 Grey Cup

Winnipeg will host the 2025 Grey Cup, the Canadian Football League announced Tuesday.

The city will be hosting the league's championship game for the fifth time and first since 2015, when Edmonton defeated the Ottawa Redblacks 26-20 before 36,634 spectators at IG Field.

As a proud Winnipegger, I’m absolutely elated to announce the return of the Grey Cup to my hometown,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I’m thrilled for the city, the entire province of Manitoba and, of course, for all of our incredible fans across the country. Hosting the Grey Cup is a tremendous honour, and I was blown away by the Blue Bombers’ plans to engage the community and put on an unforgettable celebration of our great game. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Manitoba, the Grey Cup is coming back to Winnipeg in 2025. #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/8iv5l2TrRm — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) March 14, 2023

The 2023 Grey Cup will take place in Hamilton, with the 2024 event scheduled for BC Place in Vancouver.

The Blue Bombers have reached three straight Grey Cups, winning in 2019 and 2021 before falling to the Toronto Argonauts in Regina last season.

