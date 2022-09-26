TORONTO — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can secure a home CFL playoff game this weekend.

Winnipeg (12-2) can clinch a playoff contest at IG Field with a home win Friday night over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-8). The Bombers would also earn a home post-season game if the Calgary Stampeders (9-5) lose at McMahon Stadium on Saturday to the Toronto Argonauts (8-5).

Toronto locked up a home playoff game with a 45-15 rout of the Ottawa Redblacks (3-10) last week.

Should Saskatchewan lose and Calgary win this week, the Roughriders would only be able to qualify for the CFL playoffs via crossover.

If the Riders win and Edmonton (4-10) loses at home Saturday night to the Montreal Alouettes (6-7), the Elks will be eliminated from playoff contention.

Edmonton has lost a CFL record-tying 14 straight home games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2022.