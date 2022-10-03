1h ago
CFL Playoff Scenarios - Bombers, Alouettes look to lock up home playoff games in Week 18
With only four weeks remaining in the regular season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers aim to clinch the West Division and a home Western Final at IG Field, while the Montreal Alouettes target a home playoff date. Here are the CFL playoff scenarios heading into Week 18.
TSN.ca Staff
West Division
Winnipeg Blue Bombers - With a win over the Edmonton Elks accompanied by a BC Lions' loss to the Toronto Argonauts, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will clinch first place in the West division and host the Western final on November 13 at IG Field.
Edmonton Elks - The Edmonton Elks will officially be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Blue Bombers or if the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
East Division
Montreal Alouettes - With a win over the Ottawa Redblacks, the Alouettes will clinch a home playoff date.
Ottawa Redblacks - If the Redblacks lose to the Alouettes and the Roughriders beat the Tiger-Cats, the Redblacks will officially be eliminated from playoff contention.
Playoff Picture
- Winnipeg secured a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13. They booked a home playoff game in Week 17.
- Toronto clinched a home playoff date for the second-straight season in Week 16.
- Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club-record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.
- BC clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 in Week 16.
Crossover Rule
If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.
Week 18 Schedule
Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan at Hamilton
Saturday, October 8 at 4 p.m. ET – BC at Toronto
Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m. ET – Edmonton at Winnipeg
Monday, October 10 at 1 p.m. ET – Ottawa at Montreal