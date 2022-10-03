CFL Playoff Scenarios - Bombers, Alouettes look to lock up home playoff games in Week 18

West Division

Winnipeg Blue Bombers - With a win over the Edmonton Elks accompanied by a BC Lions' loss to the Toronto Argonauts, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will clinch first place in the West division and host the Western final on November 13 at IG Field.

Edmonton Elks - The Edmonton Elks will officially be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Blue Bombers or if the Saskatchewan Roughriders beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

East Division

Montreal Alouettes - With a win over the Ottawa Redblacks, the Alouettes will clinch a home playoff date.

Ottawa Redblacks - If the Redblacks lose to the Alouettes and the Roughriders beat the Tiger-Cats, the Redblacks will officially be eliminated from playoff contention.

Playoff Picture

Winnipeg secured a postseason berth for the sixth consecutive season in Week 13. They booked a home playoff game in Week 17.

Toronto clinched a home playoff date for the second-straight season in Week 16.

Calgary secured a playoff appearance for a club-record 17th straight season in Week 16. The streak is tied for fourth-longest in CFL history.

BC clinched its first playoff berth since 2018 in Week 16.

Crossover Rule

If the fourth-place team in division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the division B semi-final.

Week 18 Schedule

Friday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. ET – Saskatchewan at Hamilton

Saturday, October 8 at 4 p.m. ET – BC at Toronto

Saturday, October 8 at 7 p.m. ET – Edmonton at Winnipeg

Monday, October 10 at 1 p.m. ET – Ottawa at Montreal