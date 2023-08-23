CFL's mid-season report shows attendance up in B.C., Montreal and Toronto

TORONTO — Attendance in the CFL's three major markets is up through the first half of the 2023 regular season.

The CFL announced Wednesday the average game-day revenue in Toronto, B.C. and Montreal is up 26 per cent compared to the same time last season.

Across the league, game-day revenues are up 2.3 per cent.

And it seems more younger fans are tuning into CFL games, with the league stating viewership ratings in the 25-to-54 age demographic have increased by 29 per cent.

The league adds over 8.8 million spectators have watched a league broadcast on TSN, with another 1.9 million doing so on RDS.

According to the CFL, fan engagement on its social media channels is up 30 per cent while page views on its website have increased by 11 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2023.