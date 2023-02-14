The Canadian Football League has taken control of the Montreal Alouettes in a move announced Tuesday morning, just hours before the league’s free-agent market opens.

The move involves the return of former team president Mario Cecchini, who was not retained by the previous ownership when his contract expired at the end of December. That left the franchise leaderless on the business front since the end of the year.

The league also announced an accelerated and formal sales process to complete a sale to a new owner, which is being led by its investment banking partner Park Lane.

The Als had been purchased by Gary Stern and Sid Spiegel in January of 2020. The league did not play that season and Spiegel passed away before the start of the 2021 season.

More to come.

Here is the full statement from the league:

The ownership of the Montreal Alouettes franchise has been transferred to the CFL. Mario Cecchini has been appointed the team’s interim President and will lead the management of the organization’s day-to-day business operations under the direction and supervision of the league office. General Manager Danny Maciocia continues to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season.

​The league has initiated an accelerated and formal sales process, which is being led by its investment banking partner, Park Lane, a leading sports-focused advisory firm whose clients include major league sports properties around the world.

​Multiple parties have already expressed serious interest in purchasing the Alouettes, including individuals, groups and businesses that reside or operate in Montreal or elsewhere in Quebec.

​This step concludes the team’s association with the estate of the late Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern. The CFL wants to express its deep gratitude for their stewardship of the Alouettes. Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern purchased the team in 2020 at a critical time in its history. They put in place a strong leadership team on both the business and football sides of the franchise. Following Sid’s sad passing in 2021, his estate and Gary continued the mission to deliver winning and entertaining football. The franchise is stronger for all these contributions, a fact which is reflected in the interest currently being shown in the Alouettes’ future.

​The CFL would also like to thank the Alouettes’ staff, players and coaches for their continuing professionalism, dedication and hard work and, of course, the Alouettes’ fans for their ongoing support.

​The CFL looks forward to providing further updates as warranted.