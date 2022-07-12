Zach Collaros, Dalton Schoen and Peyton Logan have been named the Canadian Football League’s top performers for Week 5 of the 2022 season, the league announced Tuesday. 

Collaros guided the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 43-22 win over the BC Lions, connecting on 22-of-30 pass attempts for 288 yards, a season-high three touchdowns and no interceptions. 

On the season, the 33-year-old quarterback has amassed 1,221 passing yards, a 72.3 completion percentage and seven touchdowns.

Schoen was also instrumental in Winnipeg's win as the wide receiver made eight catches for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Kansas State product, 25, also produced his first career 100-yard receiving game. 

Logan played a key role for the Calgary Stampeders in a 49-6 rout of the Edmonton Elks.

The running back, 23, scored his first two career CFL touchdowns while registering 196 all-purpose yards. 

Logan's outing was highlighted by a 122-yard field goal return touchdown.