The Toronto Argonauts have re-signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle, the team announced Tuesday.

Arbuckle, 31, was named the 111th Grey Cup Most Outstanding Player after helping the Argonauts to a 41-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last November.

He completed 26-of-37 passing attempts for 252 yards and two touchdowns en route to securing Toronto’s league-record 19th title.

A native of Camarillo, Calif., Arbuckle re-joined the Boatmen as a free agent prior to the 2024 season after last playing for the team in 2021.

The Georgia State product has played for the Argonauts, Calgary Stampeders, Edmonton Elks, and Ottawa Redblacks over the course of his six-year CFL career.

