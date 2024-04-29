2024 CFL Draft kicks off Tuesday on TSN

A new class of players are ready to go to the Canadian Football League, as the 2024 CFL Draft gets under way on Tuesday.

You can follow pick-by-pick coverage of Rounds 1 and 2 live on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App beginning at 8pm et/5pm pt, followed by Round 3 through 8 exclusively on TSN.ca and on the TSN app.

TSN’s coverage will be hosted by Football Insider Farhan Lalji, with analysis from Duane Forde, Marshall Ferguson and Jim Barker. The panel breaks down each draft selection as well as delivers player profiles and interviews with key newsmakers from around the league.

The Edmonton Elks hold the first-overall selection after finishing the 2023 season with a 4-14 record.