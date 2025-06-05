“Picture perfect, I paint a perfect picture

(pickin winners) with precision

My intention’s to get richer

With the S-N, double O-P, Dogg, my (fav’rite) homie

You’s a cold ass (motha) on them (huh?)”

2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted. One of them will be north of the border at BC Place for the concert series kickoff on Saturday. Naturally or unnaturally, my spirits are elevated for one of my all-time favourite artists. Gangsta rap pioneer, entrepreneur, actor, Olympic broadcaster, and cultural icon among other things… Snoop Doggy Daw-aw-aw-aw-awg.

The Next Episode is the clear favourite to be his first song. Nuthin’ but a G thing is the second choice at +750.

Snoop Dogg First Song - B.C. Lions Home Opener Song Odds The Next Episode +125 Nuthin' but a "G" Thang +750 Boyz-n-the-Hood +850 Hypnotize +1100 Beautiful +1100 Tha Shiznit +1100 Outta Da Blue +1300 Young, Wild & Free +1600 P.I.M.P +1900

“Foamin at the mouth and waggin his tail

Searchin through the yard with a keen sense of smell

Get your poopa scoopas cause my (homie’s) talking (ish). Roof Roof Roof Roof.”

The building will be buzzin for the Snoop Dogg / Nathan Rourke double bill.

But first, The dogs are already barkin in Regina for the Season opener. Will we bite?

Prepare to enjoy another season of CFL football and our weekly picks. This is 3rd and 1.

Ottawa Redblacks at Saskatchewan Roughriders

We’re barely into June, but neither team’s offensives line made it past the pre-season unscathed. That’s the biggest question mark ahead of the season opener. Which team can protect their prized pivot? We saw what the Roughriders were like with and without Trevor Harris last season. He might be pushing 40 but Harris is still plenty productive, as long as he’s upright. Ottawa’s Dru Brown enters as the second choice to lead the league in passing yards this season. He was 3rd last season before adding Geno Lewis to a receiving corps that already included Justin hardy, Kali Pimpleton, and Bralon Addison. The Redblacks offence has the potential to be explosive. Keeping points off the board is the concern. It’s hard to forget the 58 points they allowed in the East Semi-Final last November. Let’s see what a healthy Adarius Pickett can do to anchor the defence. I’ve fallen into a tree chopping trap early in recent seasons, but three-and-half points is enough to reach for the axe.

THE PICK: REDBLACKS +3.5

Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

The Argos are co-favourites to win the Grey Cup again this season, but they’re four and-a-half point dogs in Montreal. Toronto is missing too many important pieces from last year’s championship team to list here. And, it’s not often that when the reigning Grey Cup MVP is starting week 1, it’s considered a concern. The boatmen may be bailing water for a few weeks. The fact that they’re still the favourite to win the East speaks to Coach Ryan Dinwiddie and assistant GM John Murphy’s reputation. Meanwhile, the Als are returning almost everyone from their defence that was one of the best in 2024. Davis Alexander could have a had a better pre-season but his resume from last season is what made Montreal confident enough to let Cody Fajardo go. Let’s see what D.A. can do with Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot weaving downfield.

THE PICK: ALOUETTES -4.5

Edmonton Elks at BC Lions

Just a few years ago, it would have been hard for the average CFL fan to fathom that there would be not one, but two Canadian quarterbacks with starting jobs to start the season. Yet here we are, and here they are opposite each other in week 1. As bullish as I am about Nathan Rourke’s performance, I’m less certain that Tre Ford can shed the skepticism surrounding his game. And how long will this year’s leash be with Cody Fajardo waiting in the wings? Whichever way the rest of the season shakes out, it’s not going to start with a welcome party at BC Place.

THE PICK: LIONS -5.5

PLAYER PROP: NATHAN ROURKE O/U 276.5 passing yards

As I alluded to earlier, I see Snoop Dogg turning into an opening act for the Nathan Rourke Show. The Maple Messiah is a moniker that he didn’t live up to last year in his return to the CFL. With a full offseason and pre-season to prepare, Rourke is ready to claim the crown that CFL fans have been waiting to see a Canadian wear for a long, long time.

THE PICK: Over 276.5 passing yards