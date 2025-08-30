3rd and 1: The CFL crossover is in play on Labour Day

3rd and 1 record Record Last Week Season Game Picks 2-1 23-13 Player Props 1-0 6-6 Total 3-1 29-19 The season doesn’t start until Labour Day.

It’s fun to say and it's everybody’s favourite CFL cliché.

Of course it’s not true.

Those of us who’ve amassed a winning a record over the summer should be insulted at the suggestion. Sometimes the cliché is used as a reminder to an 8-2 team like the Saskatchewan Roughriders, or a team like the Calgary Stampeders who’ve beat them twice, not to lose focus. Though, it’s more often used to make a losing squad feel better about themselves rather than dwelling on the approaching weather.

I’ll bet Edmonton Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo wishes the season started Labour Day. Just imagine a clean slate, rather than being tasked with trying to dig the Elks out of a 1-6 deficit.

That said, he’s almost done it.

The Elks have won three in a row and covered the spread in all five of Fajardo’s starts. It seems far-fetched for them to catch both the BC Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the final West Division playoff spot, until you realize they don’t have to. They’ve already surpassed the Ottawa Redblacks and Toronto Argonauts' win totals.

What if we amend the Labour Day cliché to say: When the crossover is in play…?

Either way, we’re in mid-season form. Thanks to our resident betting guru Domenic Padula for his kind words about this column in Morning Coffee. I can’t wait for his daily NFL insights that are always ahead of the curve. Until then, one more week for the CFL to soak in the spotlight before four down football forces its way onto the stage.

Happy Labour Day.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Roughriders are world beaters against everybody but the team they lost to again last week. Calgary is the only team to get the better of Saskatchewan this season, and it’s been by at least two touchdowns each time. Sometimes, a team has your number, and the Riders better change theirs if they want to represent the West in the 112th Grey Cup game in November.

But first it’s the annual Labour Day classic against the Blue Bombers. It's a game the Riders lost last year, before losing the following week in the Banjo Bowl, and again to the Bombers in the West Final.

Coming off another loss to the Stamps, Saskatchewan will have a snarl beyond the already elevated emotion that comes with rivalry weekend. The Bombers have strung together back-to-back wins, albeit against lesser than opponents. They’re expected to get receiver Dalton Schoen back, which is a boost for Zach Collaros. Maybe they can deliver a vintage performance next week at home, but amongst the watermelon helmets at Mosaic, I like the Riders to roll.

THE PICK: ROUGHRIDERS -4.5

Toronto Argonauts at Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Are the Argos finally pulling together? It is their slogan after all.

It feels like it took a couple days for Nick Arbuckle’s performance last week to sink in. Over 400 passing yards and four total TDs without his stud receiver? If you weren’t watching, and are aware of the CFL stats issue, it would have been easy to assume that his numbers were confused with Nathan Rourke’s.

Arbuckle’s now the fifth choice to win MOP with 19-1 odds after ruining a 4-0 week for yours truly.

The Ticats were watching and waiting. They are coming off their worst loss of the season and after a much-needed bye to stew about it, they’ll be ready for the Argos in front of a horde of hostile Hamiltonians.

Maybe the film shows something sneaky, but I saw the Argos running wide open down field, wondering where are the Lions? Are they in line for the sizzler over at that the CNE? Not to diminish Arbuckle’s arm or Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie’s reputation as a quarterback whisperer, but let’s not get over excited. Maybe being ripped in the media by their head coach for the second time this season lit a spark under the Argos? They’ll have to show me they can sustain it.

THE PICK: TIGER-CATS -4.5

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders

I’ve telegraphed this pick throughout the column. In addition to what I’ve already written about the Elks, pivot Cody Fajardo plays his best football late games.

They haven’t lost by more than four points since he took over as the starter. They only lost by three in Saskatchewan and Edmonton’s defence is flying under the radar, allowing just 22.2 points a game in its last five.

As mentioned, the Stamps have seemingly shocked the world, going from Grey Cup long shots when the season started to being the current favourite at FanDuel. Yes, they’ve beaten the Riders twice. They’ve also lost to the Redblacks twice, and to the Als with McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback. Two of those losses were at home. Granted, starting quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was injured for one of them.

The Stamps continue to be stingy on defence, allowing the fewest points per game in the league. On top of that, their pass rush has come alive of late. Instead of a player prop, since the selection is limited at print time, I’ve got my eye on the total. Points should be hard to come by in the Battle of Alberta.

THE PICKS: ELKS +7.5 | UNDER 52.5 TOTAL POINTS