The Calgary Stampeders could be getting reinforcements soon.

Rookie wide receiver Damien Alford (hamstring) and potential Hall of Fame linebacker Adam Bighill (knee) both participated fully through the team's first two practice sessions this week in preparation for Calgary's heavyweight Week 12 tilt against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

First overall pick Alford suffered a right hamstring injury in the Stampeders' Week 8 loss to the Montreal Alouettes after he attempted to make a move on his defender, planting his foot into the turf before falling awkwardly.

Calgary general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson was somewhat vague on the 24-year-old's status, but there seems to be a shot that "Moose" will be back in action against Saskatchewan.

"I think we got a chance for a few guys, we'll see how the roster fits," Dickenson told the media. "We got a couple of receivers either hurt or sick, so we're trying our best to put the roster on the field that's practicing."

In six games throughout his rookie campaign thus far, Alford has made 13 catches for 307 yards and five touchdowns.

Bighill also practiced fully this week, as the 36-year-old is still working his way back from an ACL tear he suffered on Sept. 1 of last year.

"I can't really comment on as far as this week, but I thought he had a couple good days and last week was good as well," said Dickenson.

"He's really trending in the right direction and I'd love to get him out there sooner rather than later."

The American linebacker has been practicing for nearly two months, with Dickenson giving the 12-year CFL veteran high praise since the moment he walked in the door.

“I wouldn’t bring Adam in unless I felt like he’s going to be the leader of the group," said Dickenson when the Stamps first signed the defender back in June.

Bighill had been a free agent since February, when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers opted to let him walk. The former BC Lion and Blue Bomber made 48 defensive tackles and one sack over 10 starts in 2024 before suffering the season-ending knee.