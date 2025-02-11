Shawn Burke is ready for CFL free agency to begin with much of the heavy lifting having already been done.

The free-agent period officially begins Tuesday at 12:01 p.m. ET but that will be somewhat anticlimactic following the CFL's busy open-window period. Teams had from Feb. 2 until Sunday to make offers to all pending free agents.

And Burke, the Ottawa Redblacks GM, was certainly active. Last week, he reportedly agreed to deals in principle with defensive backs Tre Roberson, Amari Henderson, Nafees Lyon, Robert Priester and Canadian Tunde Adeleke along with quarterback Matt Shiltz and receiver Eugene Lewis, to name a few.

Priester was slated to become a free agent Tuesday but signed a one-year deal with Ottawa on Monday after being released by the Toronto Argonauts.

"We definitely utilized the window to talk to guys and we feel we're in a good place with guys to be joining our organization," Burke said. "I expect to be busy (Tuesday), it's more, for lack of better term, the official signing day where the contracts go out so much of our legwork is done now.

"We obviously have to go silent for a couple of days but we feel good."

Also this off-season, Burke signed quarterback Dru Brown, receiver Justin Hardy, defensive linemen Lorenzo Mauldin IV and Bryce Carter and linebackers Adarius Pickett and Jovan Santos-Knox, and others, to extensions. He also added veteran running back William Stanback (free agent) and acquired Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye and American defensive back Craig James in separate trades with Toronto.

That's a lot for a Redblacks team that ended a four-season playoff drought in 2024 with its best regular-season record (9-8-1) since 2018 (11-7, first in East). Ottawa also boasted a CFL-best 7-1-1 home mark but its promising campaign ended with a 58-38 East Division semifinal loss to eventual-champion Toronto.

The CFL implemented the free-agent window in 2020. It was done to curb tampering while allowing potential free agents to get a clearer idea of where they stand within the marketplace.

"We're thankful for having it (free-agent window) because I think it's important for both players and organizations to communicate more in depth than being placed under, 'OK, it's free agency at 12:01 p.m. and we've got to decide now,'" Burke said. "It allows you to go through your process and make more informed decisions.

"You're not always going to be 100 per cent with your decisions … but it allows you to have more information to hopefully make a better one."

Ottawa's emphasis on the secondary isn't surprising given starting cornerback Brandin Dandridge was released and all-star halfback Damon Webb reportedly reached an agreement with Calgary during the open window.

"We wanted to bring in competition and probably have more numbers there to create that competition," Burke said.

Lewis, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver and the East Division's outstanding player in 2022, would also fill a need for Ottawa with the retirement of American Jaelon Acklin and departure of Dominique Rhymes (released, now with Calgary). Lewis enters the '25 season needing touchdown catches in his first two games to tie Hall of Famer Terry Evanshen’s CFL mark for consecutive matches with a TD grab (10).

The six-foot-one, 200-pound Lewis had touchdown receptions in Edmonton's final eight contests last year, breaking the Elks' record of seven and tying the franchise mark for consecutive contests with any type of TD. Lewis finished with 74 catches for 1,070 yards and league-best 10 TDs in 18 regular-season games.

One player Burke won't be re-signing is veteran quarterback Jeremiah Masoli. Burke and Masoli go back to their days with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-19, 2021) and Burke brought Masoli to Ottawa before the 2022 season.

However, injuries limited Masoli to just 17 appearances (eight starts) with Ottawa. The 36-year-old is slated to become a free agent Tuesday.

"I had a very tough conversation with Jeremiah because of our relationship," Burke said. "I definitely think he wants to play still and is pursuing that, absolutely."

The CFL free-agent window closed at noon ET on Sunday. Pending free agents then received an exclusive 48-hour negotiating period with the teams they remain under contract with.

Teams have until 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday to make an offer to their own free agents. The players will then have until noon ET to accept any proposal that's been made to them.

Should a player decide against accepting any, he'll become a free agent at 12:01 p.m. ET on Tuesday and eligible to sign with the team of his choice. All prior offers that were made will be withdrawn.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2025.