Ajou Ajou is back with the Green and White.

The Brooks, Alta.-born wide receiver signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Thursday following his release from the Indianapolis Colts.

The 23-year-old Ajou was the 59th overall pick of the 2024 CFL Draft after time at both Clemson and South Florida.

He appeared in 12 games for the Riders last season, recording 20 receptions for 307 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ajou was released by the team in January in order to sign a futures deal with the Colts. He had four receptions for 27 yards in preseason action for the Colts prior to being waived this past Tuesday.

The Roughriders (8-2) are the holders of the CFL's best record and sit atop the West. They return to action on Sunday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (6-4).