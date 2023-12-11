OTTAWA — All-star punter Richie Leone has signed a one-year extension with the Ottawa Redblacks.

Leone earned his fifth all-star nod this year after punting for 4,399 yards on 117 attempts.

The 31-year-old American played in all 18 Redblacks games in 2023 and has suited up for 104 games for B.C. and Ottawa during his CFL career.

He has a total of 26,446 yards on 688 punts with a career average of 47.4 yards per punt.

After kicking off his CFL career in 2016 with the Lions, Leone made the move to Ottawa in 2018 and has been a mainstay on the roster ever since.

Leone is part of a one-two punch on special teams with record-setting kicker Lewis Ward, with Leone also serving as holder on field goals and single-point converts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2023.