Alouettes' Bethel-Thompson to start against Ticats with Alexander injured

HAMILTON - Montreal Alouettes quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson will replace injured starter Davis Alexander on Friday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Alexander helped lead the Alouettes to a 3-0 start but hurt his hamstring in last week's 38-28 win over the Edmonton Elks.

The 26-year-old threw for three touchdowns and 254 yards on 20-of-24 completions before exiting.

Bethel-Thompson stepped in, going 6-for-8 for 77 yards as Montreal remained undefeated.

The two-time Grey Cup champion joined Montreal from Edmonton in a veteran quarterback swap with Cody Fajardo.

He'll get his first Alouettes start against Hamilton (0-2), which is coming off a bye.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2025.