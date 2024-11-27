MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed quarterback Davis Alexander to a three-year contract, a move that locks up a player looked upon to become the face of the franchise.

The 26-year-old Alexander was set to become a free agent in February.

Alexander had a breakout season in 2024, posting a 5-0 record while starting quarterback Cody Fajardo was injured.

Alexander went 105-for-151 for 1,347 passing yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 166 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

“At just 26 years old, Davis is the future of this franchise,” Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia said Wednesday in a release. “This season, he was called upon to play in crucial games with us and he responded very well under pressure."

Fajardo, the MVP of Montreal's win over Winnipeg in the 2023 Grey Cup, is under contract through next year, when he’ll be 33.

While the Als have not made a decision on Fajardo's future, the quarterback has said he wants to be in a situation where he is the clear No. 1.

Maciocia's comments indicated that would not be the case in Montreal.

"(Alexander) has learned from Cody Fajardo for two years and is ready to take the next step," Maciocia said. "We’re now entrusting him with the leadership of the team, and we have full confidence in him."

Fajardo threw for 3,105 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 14 games this past season. He led the league with a completion percentage of 73.6 among quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts.

In the East final, he went 27-for-42 with 330 yards and three TDs, but also fumbled the ball and threw two interceptions as Montreal lost 30-28 at home to the eventual Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts..

“I feel like I'm playing the best ball of my career, even though people might think otherwise,” he said at the Alouettes' season-ending availability.

Fajardo was off to a hot start before sustaining a hamstring injury early in Week 6 against Toronto, which eventually opened the door for Alexander.

Alexander, who began the season as Montreal’s third-stringer, replaced Caleb Evans off the bench against Saskatchewan on July 25 before leading the Alouettes to a 20-16 comeback victory.