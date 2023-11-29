Alouettes GM Maciocia: No. 1 goal is to identify the team's core - and keep it

Montreal Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia says his team's No. 1 priority this off-season after winning the Grey Cup is to identify the team's core, and keep it intact.

The Alouettes won their first CFL title since 2010 with a 28-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Nov. 19 in Hamilton.

Maciocia says it will be impossible to bring back the entire championship team due to the league's salary cap.

Montreal has 23 pending free agents, including defensive lineman Shawn Lemon and linebackers Darnell Sankey and Tyrice Beverette — players Maciocia says are probably part of the team's nucleus. Maciocia says contract discussions have already begun with all three players.

Starting running back William Stanback is also a pending free agent. Maciocia says he's scheduled to sit down with Stanback this week to go over his future.

CFL free agency opens on Feb. 13 at noon ET.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.