MONTREAL - Head coach Jason Maas is keeping the majority of his Montreal Alouettes staff intact this season.

All but one member of last year's staff will return to Montreal in 2025, the CFL team announced Tuesday. The only newcomer is defensive assistant Bryan Wyllie, who was a former linebackers coach at Saint Mary's University.

"I’m very happy that our coaches are back," Montreal general manager Danny Maciocia said in a statement. "We have a group that works well together, and they have excellent chemistry.

"Everyone believes in our culture, which explains our success over the past few years."

Maas heads into his third season as Montreal's head coach. After winning a Grey Cup title in 2023, the Alouettes posted a CFL-best 12-5-1 regular-season record in 2024.

The remainder of Maas's staff includes: Byron Archambault (assistant head coach, special-teams co-ordinator); Anthony Calvillo (offensive co-ordinator/quarterbacks coach); Noel Thorpe (defensive co-ordinator/defensive backs coach); Luc Brodeur-Jourdain (offensive line); Michael Lionello (receivers coach/pass game co-ordinator); Dave Jackson (running backs); Greg Quick (linebackers); Corvey Irvin (defensive line); and David Brown (offensive line assistant).

---

Ottawa Redblacks re-sign veteran linebacker Santos-Knox, defensive back Lamont

OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Redblacks signed linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox and defensive back Deandre Lamont to one-year contract extensions Tuesday.

Santos-Knox and Lamont, both Americans, were slated to become a free agent next month.

The six-foot-one, 233-pound Santos-Knox had 65 tackles, two sacks and an interception in 12 regular-season games last year. Santos-Knox, 30, enters his third season with Ottawa after playing previously with Winnipeg (2017-18), Edmonton (2019) and Hamilton (2021-22).

Santos-Knox has appeared in 91 career regular-season contest, recording 448 tackles, 21 special-teams tackles, 16 sacks, four interceptions and four forced fumbles. He was a 2022 East Division all-star.

Lamont, 26, started all 18 regular-season games last year, recording 86 tackles, five special-teams tackles and an interception. The five-foot-nine, 185-pound Texas native enters his third season with Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.