VANCOUVER - Montreal Alouettes quarterback Caleb Evans left a game against the B.C. Lions on Saturday with an apparent lower-body injury.

The 27-year-old American was sacked by Lions defensive end Sione Teuhema in the second quarter and struggled to get back to his feet.

Trainers came out to look at his right leg on the field before he walked off with some help from teammates and entered the injury tent on the sidelines.

Evans connected on 3-of-4 passes for 32 yards and was sacked three times before exiting the game.

He was replaced by James Morgan, an untested 28-year-old American.

The Alouettes were already without their No. 1 quarterback David Alexander and backup McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who are both on the six-game injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.