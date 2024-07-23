Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Cody Fajardo is expected to miss Week 8's opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, TSN's Farhan Lalji can confirm.

Fajardo hasn't returned to the practice field after leaving Friday's loss to the Toronto Argonauts in the first quarter due to a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old pivot, who helped the Als capture the Grey Cup in 2023 in his first season with Montreal, has thrown for 1,636 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over six games this season.

The Alouettes will likely start Caleb Evans, who has thrown 177 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions over six games.

Montreal sits first in the East Division with a 5-1 record while Saskatchewan sports the same record and is ranked first in the West Division.

