Montreal Alouettes starting quarterback Cody Fajardo left Thursday's Week 6 opener against the Toronto Argonauts at the end of the first quarter with what appeared to be a right hamstring injury.

Fajardo will miss the remainder of the game.

Fajardo's replacement, Caleb Evans, threw a pick six to Argonauts linebacker Wynton McManis followed by touchdowns to Als wide receivers Charleston Rambo and Tyson Philpot in the second quarter.

The 32-year-old Fajardo has been one of the best quarterbacks in the CFL this season for the 5-0 Alouettes, throwing for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions alongside a league-leading 77.3 completion percentage entering Thursday's action.

Fajardo, a veteran of eight CFL seasons, led the Als to a Grey Cup championship in his first year with the franchise last season.