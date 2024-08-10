Montreal Alouettes injured quarterback Cody Fajardo is closing in on a return to game action, according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Fajardo, who has been out since July 11 when he suffered a hamstring injury during a loss to the Toronto Argonauts, is moving through dropbacks and stepping into throws without any issues, according to Scianitti. Fajardo suffered a torn hamstring against the Argos last month, but an unaffected tendon has allowed him to practice.

Scianitti adds that Fajardo could be ready to play on Friday in a Week 11 clash against the Saskatchewan Roughriders, but will more likely return against the Edmonton Elks on Aug. 25.

The 7-1 Als hosted the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday in Week 10 with Davis Alexander behind centre.

The 32-year-old Fajardo has thrown for 1,636 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions over six games this season.

Fajardo helped the Alouettes capture the Grey Cup in 2023, his first season in Montreal.